Coronavirus: Up to half a million Iranians could be infected says official

Up to half a million Iranians could be infected with the coronavirus based on official estimates, a member of Iran’s national coronavirus task force told the official IRNA news agency on Monday.

“The current estimate is that about 500,000 people in the country are infected with the coronavirus,” Hamid Souri said.

However, experts and some public officials have consistently cast doubt on the official numbers. An analysis by The Atlantic magazine put the estimated number of people infected in Iran at 2 million.

Souri stressed that the half million estimated figure was inexact “as asymptomatic patients have not been identified.”

As of Monday, 3,739 in Iran have died from coronavirus, and there are 60,500 confirmed cases.

Several Iranian provinces, including the capital Tehran, are still on the upward trajectory of this disease, Souri said, adding: “The coronavirus curve has not flattened anywhere in the country.”

The situation in the entire country is “worrying,” he said.

Last Update: 13:09 KSA 16:09 - GMT 13:09