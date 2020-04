Egypt will suspend all Ramadan activities and group iftars due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Ministry of Endowments announced on Tuesday.

The ministry also noted it had previously decided to prohibit the establishment of iftar tables, a tradition Muslims take part in to provide food for the poor during the holy month in the vicinity of mosques or their surrounding space.

Ramadan is set to begin on April 23, 2020

Last Update: 11:50 KSA 14:50 - GMT 11:50