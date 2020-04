Turkey’s confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 3,892 in the last 24 hours, and 76 people have died, taking the death toll to 725, health minister announced on Tuesday.



Total number of recovered cases stood at 256, and the number of tests carried out over the last 24 hours was 20,023, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in a press conference.

Read more:

Turkey reports 73 new coronavirus deaths, total now 574

Middle East still has chance to contain coronavirus spread: WHO

Coronavirus: Can it spread through air conditioning?

Last Update: 17:17 KSA 20:17 - GMT 17:17