Iran's new coronavirus death toll has climbed to 4,003 with 121 more deaths in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry spokesman told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infections in the country has risen to 67,286.



Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



“We had 1,997 new infected cases in the past 24 hours .... there are 3,956 infected people in critical conditions,” spokesman Kianush Jahanpur added.

Read more:

Health minister says Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases could reach 200,000 within weeks



Coronavirus: Egypt to suspend Ramadan group iftars, activities, says Ministry



Surgical, cotton masks do not prevent coronavirus infection: Report

Last Update: 10:03 KSA 13:03 - GMT 10:03