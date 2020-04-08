NEWS
Coronavirus: Jordan announces nationwide curfew

Jordanian police personnel guard at a checkpoint during second day of a nationwide curfew, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amman. (Reuters)
Wednesday 08 April 2020
Jordan announced a 48-hour sweeping nationwide curfew that would start from Thursday midnight, in a stepped-up bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the government spokesman said.

The government two weeks ago relaxed a tight curfew that allowed people to go on foot during day time to buy groceries to ease daily life for the nearly 10 million inhabitants.

Last Thursday, the kingdom imposed a 24-hour curfew to allow medical staff unimpeded entry to areas they suspect the virus is spreading in, a move which brought public life to a complete standstill.

