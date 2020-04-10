Israel warns after Syrian commander visit to Hezbollah positions: ‘We see you’

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a warning to its adversaries when a Syrian Armed Forces commander visited Hezbollah positions in Syria near the Israeli border.
Look closely. See the man with white hair? That's the head of the Syrian Armed Forces 1st Corps, Luau Ali Ahmad Assad. He's visiting Hezbollah positions in #Syria.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 10, 2020
Our message: We see you. Consider this a warning.
We won't allow Hezbollah to entrench itself militarily in Syria. pic.twitter.com/vmPtZe1VuC
When re-posted by Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the IDF, the video was accompanied with a threat.
“The Syrian regime will be held responsible for any disrupting activity launched from its territory.”
