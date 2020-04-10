NEWS
Israel warns after Syrian commander visit to Hezbollah positions: ‘We see you’

Leen Alfaisal, Al Arabiya English Friday 10 April 2020
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a warning to its adversaries when a Syrian Armed Forces commander visited Hezbollah positions in Syria near the Israeli border.

The IDF published the video taken from Israeli territory on its Twitter account, and with it a message.
“We see you. Consider this a warning. We won’t allow Hezbollah to entrench itself militarily in Syria.”


When re-posted by Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the IDF, the video was accompanied with a threat.
“The Syrian regime will be held responsible for any disrupting activity launched from its territory.”

In his tweet, Adraee says the head of the Syrian Armed Forces 1st Corps, Ali Ahmad Asaad, continues to support Hezbollah’s presence on the borders.

“This video we reveal today shows the commander of the first corps on a tour in sites known to be used by Hezbollah,” Adraee said.

“Hezbollah’s presence in Syria generally, and in the Syrian part of the Golan [Heights] specifically, is aimed at creating a terrorist structure against Israel,” he added.

Last Update: 11:27 KSA 14:27 - GMT 11:27

