Ukraine FM demands Iran explain why MP said army did ‘well’ to shoot civilian plane

Iran must offer an “immediate explanation” why one of its members of parliament said that the Iranian military did “well” to shoot down a civilian airplane in January, killing all 176 on board, said Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vadym Prystaiko.
While some Iranian officials have apologized for the incident, last week Iranian MP Hassan Norouzi appeared to praise the response of the military, saying “The military forces carried out their duties well” and describing the plane’s movement as “very suspicious.”
Norouzi also said that no arrests should be made in connection to the incident, and that “the plane was in Israel the week before and was tampered with.”
His comments have sparked outrage, including from Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Prystaiko, who called on Iran to explain his comments.
“We expect an immediate explanation from #Iran on this deplorable statement. It shows full disrespect for human lives.Dozens of families from Iran,Ukraine,Canada,Sweden,UK&Afghanistan lost their loved ones in the attack against defensless civilian aircraft,” tweeted Prystaiko on the day Al Arabiya English published Norouzi’s comments.
Of the 176 people killed when the aircraft was shot down, there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians and a number of other nationalities. As of Sunday, Iran had not made the black box from the incident available for international observation.