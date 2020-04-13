Coronavirus: Iran COVID-19 cases up to 73,303, death toll increases to 4,585

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to 4,585, with 111 deaths overnight, a health ministry official tweeted on Monday, adding the total number of infected cases had reached 73,303 in the most-affected Middle Eastern country.

“Fortunately 45,983 of those infected with the virus have recovered ... There were 1,617 new infected cases in the past 24 hours,” tweeted Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran's health minister.



Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV that 3,877 of those infected with the new coronavirus were in critical condition.

Last Update: 09:50 KSA 12:50 - GMT 09:50