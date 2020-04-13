Khamenei representative attacks UNICEF, says UN children’s agency US ‘servant’

A representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said UNICEF seeks to target the family unit in Iran, calling the UN children’s agency a US “servant.”

UNICEF is a part of the United States’ “cultural infiltration” plan against Iran, Khamenei’s representative in the Quds Force Ali Shirazi wrote in a commentary piece published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The Quds Force is the overseas arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

UNICEF has sent several pharmaceutical and health aid packages to Iran to fight coronavirus, including guidelines in the Persian language for protecting children against the virus and creating a secure environment for them at home during the outbreak, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Shirazi criticized the inclusion of UNICEF activities in Iranian school textbooks, saying “the enemies of Islam” use organizations such as UNICEF to pursue their owns goals.

The “westernization” of Iranian lifestyle as well as “destroying the family unit” are some of the US’ goals which UNICEF pursues in Iran, he said.

Shirazi did not present any evidence for his claims.

He added, UNICEF uses “human rights, women's rights, children's rights, gender equality and women's empowerment” as cover to “instil western beliefs into others.”

The agency is “a servant of America and has no purpose other than to promote western culture,” Shirazi wrote.

UNICEF provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

