Pompeo: US welcomes apparent consensus on forming a government in Iraq

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that his country welcomes an apparent agreement among Iraq’s Shia, Sunni and Kurdish groups to form a new government, adding it would need to be capable ofconfronting the coronavirus pandemic, helping the economy andbringing arms under control.



“We welcome that Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish political leaders seem to have arrived at a consensus on government formation, and hope the new government puts Iraq’s interests first and meets the needs of the Iraqi people,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Last Update: 16:09 KSA 19:09 - GMT 16:09