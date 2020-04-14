Egyptian forces exchange fire with ‘terrorist’ group near al-Amireya: Sources

Egyptian special forces exchanged fire with “terrorist” fighters during a raid near the al-Amireya area, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Cairo.

“The terrorist elements were planning to carry out bomb attacks and were creating bombs in their hideout location in the al-Amireya in Cairo,” Al Arabiya’s Egypt Bureau Chief Randa Abou El Azm citing several security sources.

“Counter-terrorism forces, along with the police security force and interior ministry, arrived at the scene to conduct the raid on the terrorist group and have now cordoned off the area,” Abou El Azm added.

Videos posted on social media by local Egyptian media outlets showed a building in the al-Amireya being surrounded by security forces while a hail of gunfire could be heard in the background.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, has enforced a nightly curfew in recent weeks and banned large public gatherings and closed schools and universities as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Egypt’s health ministry had registered 2,065 cases of the new coronavirus as of Sunday, including 159 deaths.

