IRGC shares undated video showing Soleimani and Hezbollah’s Badreddine in Syria

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shared an undated video online of slain military commanders Qassem Soleimani and Mustafa Badreddine in Syria on Tuesday on the heels of the 100th day of Soleimani’s assassination.
Interesting archival video of #Soleimani and #Hezbollah’s Mustafa Badreddine in the operations room in #Syria circulating on Telegram today, which comes on the heels of the 100th day after Soleimani’s death and ahead of the fourth anniversary of Badreddine’s death in May. #Iran pic.twitter.com/7IkP4grEew— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) April 14, 2020
Badreddine was one of the highest-ranking officials in the group and assessed by the US government to be responsible for Hezbollah's military operations in Syria, where it has been fighting alongside the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since 2011.