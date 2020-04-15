IRGC shares undated video showing Soleimani and Hezbollah’s Badreddine in Syria

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shared an undated video online of slain military commanders Qassem Soleimani and Mustafa Badreddine in Syria on Tuesday on the heels of the 100th day of Soleimani’s assassination.

The undated video showed the two military commanders in the operations room in Syria.

Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the overseas arms of the IRGC, was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in January.

Badreddine, a top commander of the Lebanese Hezbollah, was killed in Syria in May 2016.

Badreddine was one of the highest-ranking officials in the group and assessed by the US government to be responsible for Hezbollah’s military operations in Syria, where it has been fighting alongside the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since 2011.

Hezbollah said at the time that Badreddine was killed by artillery shells fired by insurgents near Syria's Damascus airport.

In the video, Badreddine is seen showing Soleimani footage of attacks on a projector.

