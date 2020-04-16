Prayers at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa suspended for Ramadan

Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound will be closed to Muslim worshippers throughout the holy fasting month of Ramadan due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Jordan-appointed council that oversees Islam’s third-holiest site said on Thursday.

The decision extends a ban on Islamic prayers at the holy compound, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, that has been in effect since March 23.

The council “decided to extend its decision to suspend the gathering of worshippers from all gates of the (compound) during the blessed month of Ramadan,” in line with clerical guidance and medical advice, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs said in a statement.

A man wearing a mask and gloves walks past the Dome of the Rock mosque in Jerusalem's Old City on April 2, 2020. (AFP)

Jordan on Tuesday also suspended mosque prayers during Ramadan to stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to a government minister.

389 coronavirus cases and 7 deaths have been reported in the country.

Jordan on Sunday extended a month-long lockdown that has closed schools, universities and government agencies until the end of the month to stem the spread of coronavirus, the government spokesman said.

