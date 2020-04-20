April 20, 2020
FOLLOW
Follow
اردو
فارسي
عربي
AL Arabiya
NEWS
FEATURES
BUSINESS
OPINION
LIFESTYLE
VARIETY
SPORTS
VIDEO
CORONAVIRUS
+
MENU
SPORTS
VIDEO
MENU
NEWS
FEATURES
BUSINESS
OPINION
LIFESTYLE
VARIETY
SPORTS
VIDEO
CORONAVIRUS
Follow
MIDDLE EAST
NORTH AFRICA
GULF
WORLD
Old bomb explodes in Jordan, killing four: State news
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s spike in daily toll due to field testing, says minister
Coronavirus: Qatar records one new death as infections surpass 6,000
Here are the top 10 fastest growing goods online during the coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Muslims in Sri Lanka forced to cremate dead, stigmatized under lockdown
Middle East faces a long, ‘ugly’ recession amid coronavirus fallout: Experts
Coronavirus: Super rich flee to secret millionaire mansion bunkers in New Zealand
ECONOMY
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
MARKETS
Here’s how Shell plans to become the first net-zero carbon emission oil major
Coronavirus: Richard Branson says Virgin airlines needs state help to survive
Middle East faces a long, ‘ugly’ recession amid coronavirus fallout: Experts
Stigma and cover-ups threaten global effort to contain coronavirus
Michael Stephens
Saudi Arabia can play a central role in the world’s coronavirus recovery
Roxana Mohammadian-Molina
Diab Cabinet Draft Proposal: Haircut should be the least of the Lebanese’s concerns
Makram Rabah
Palestinians and Israelis show peace is attainable with coordinated COVID-19 response
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
ENTERTAINMENT
FASHION & BEAUTY
ART & CULTURE
HEALTHY LIVING
TRAVEL & TOURISM
Distance learning could be strategic choice post-coronavirus crisis: Saudi minister
Paris finds ‘minuscule traces’ of coronavirus in its non-potable water
Coronavirus: Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers
If no coronavirus vaccine, Olympics organizers must be flexible, experts say
Watch: Iranian ‘Islamic medicine specialist’ says camel urine cures coronavirus
Paris finds ‘minuscule traces’ of coronavirus in its non-potable water
Watch: Saudi Arabia’s supermarkets stocked with Ramadan staples despite coronavirus
Tennis star Novak Djokovic opposes compulsory coronavirus vaccination
Serie A teams to be tested for coronavirus, then isolated when training resumes
Saudi Cup withholds prize money after trainer Servis charged in doping scheme
Barcelona announce board changes after resignations by six directors
US Muslim NGO says Trump comments on Ramadan coronavirus rules ‘dehumanize’ Muslims
This Iran ‘Islamic medicine specialist’ suggests camel urine as cure for coronavirus
Mass coronavirus testing for Dubai foreign workers
US protesters oppose coronavirus lockdown while health experts advise it
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s spike in daily toll due to field testing, says minister
Coronavirus: Richard Branson says Virgin airlines needs state help to survive
Coronavirus: Qatar records one new death as infections surpass 6,000
Coronavirus: UK to test use plasma from recovered patients as treatment
NEWS
MIDDLE EAST
Old bomb explodes in Jordan, killing four: State news
Text size
A
A
A
An old bomb exploded in Jordan's al-Mafraq city, killing four people, Jordan News Agency reports.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 12:06 KSA 15:06 - GMT 12:06
SHARE
EMAIL
PRINT
Tweet
SHARE
EMAIL
MOST POPULAR
DAY
WEEK
22110 Views
Coronavirus: Sweden to achieve partial ‘herd immunity’ in weeks
13637 Views
Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi mass tests workers after contact with COVID-19 patient
4248 Views
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia daily cases more than double since field testing
1864 Views
Coronavirus: Spending Ramadan in lockdown? Here’s what you can do during the month
1773 Views
Watch: Iranian ‘Islamic medicine specialist’ says camel urine cures coronavirus
1433 Views
Saudi Arabia’s ‘The Red Sea Project’ breaks ground on coastal village
43859 Views
Coronavirus: Emirates starts selling air tickets to Dubai from May 1
36406 Views
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,132 new cases in 24 hours, total now 8,274
32982 Views
Saudia airline sees flight disruption until year-end amid coronavirus: Internal email
24068 Views
Coronavirus: Iran’s IRGC unveils new device it says can detect the virus
23630 Views
Saudi G20 Presidency calls for $8 bln to combat coronavirus, Riyadh pledges $500 mln
22110 Views
Coronavirus: Sweden to achieve partial ‘herd immunity’ in weeks
OPINION
Stigma and cover-ups threaten global effort to contain coronavirus
Michael Stephens
Saudi Arabia can play a central role in the world’s coronavirus recovery
Roxana Mohammadian-Molina
Diab Cabinet Draft Proposal: Haircut should be the least of the Lebanese’s concerns
Makram Rabah
Palestinians and Israelis show peace is attainable with coordinated COVID-19 response
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
Why do footballers expect to be paid for doing nothing?
Omar Al-Ubaydli
SHOW MORE
More in OPINION
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Coronavirus: Muslims in Sri Lanka forced to cremate dead, stigmatized under lockdown
UAE’s coronavirus tracing app – Is it compulsory and other questions answered
Coronavirus: Expert advice on whether Ramadan fasting during the pandemic is safe
Saudi Arabia’s ‘The Red Sea Project’ breaks ground on coastal village
Watch: Iranian ‘Islamic medicine specialist’ says camel urine cures coronavirus
Watch: Saudi Arabia’s supermarkets stocked with Ramadan staples despite coronavirus
Coronavirus: Indian hospital creates separate wards for Muslim and Hindu patients
Top