Coronavirus: Turkey death toll rises by 119 to 2,259

Turkey’s confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease increased by 4,611 in the past 24 hours, and 119 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,259, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 95,591, the data showed, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the US.

A total of 14,918 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours stood at 39,429.

Patients are applauded by medical staff members as they leave the Dicle University Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on April 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak in the country is starting to reach a plateau and the country aims to return to normal life after the Ramadan, which ends in late May, according to state-owned Anadolu news agency.

“We aim to achieve maximum observance of measures during the month of Ramadan and, God willing, a transition to normal life for our country after the holiday (at the end of Ramadan),” Erdogan said.

Turkey's confirmed coronavirus cases are the highest outside of Europe and the United States, and it has replaced Iran as the country with the most coronavirus cases in the Middle East.

Last Update: 19:10 KSA 22:10 - GMT 19:10