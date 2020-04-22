NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Man stabs wife to death, shoots eight others in Lebanese town

Lebanese police wear face masks as they stand guard during an anti-government protest, amid a countrywide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus, in Beirut. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Tuesday 21 April 2020
Text size A A A

A man slaughtered his wife and shot dead eight other people, including his brother, in a Lebanese town on Tuesday in the country's worst mass shooting in years, a security source said.

The source said authorities caught the man, who had been on the loose after killing his wife with a knife and then going on a shooting rampage in Baakline, 45 km (30 miles) south of the capital Beirut.

The shooter had used a pump-action rifle, the source and state news agency NNA said. NNA said the motive remained unclear.

The security source said that it was a suspected “honour killing”and that five of those killed were Syrian, including two children aged 15 and 10, at the house under construction where the shooting took place.

Read more:
Lebanon’s acceptance of black-market exchange rate angers small depositors

Coronavirus lockdown inspires animation about deteriorating conditions in Lebanon

Landmark Lebanon hotel closes over economic crisis, coronavirus lockdown

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 21:01 KSA 00:01 - GMT 21:01

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top