Iran to launch more military satellites: IRGC commander

Iran will be launching more military satellites, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday, a day after the country launched its first military satellite.

The IRGC said it launched Iran’s first military satellite on Wednesday. It said the satellite, named “Noor,” had reached orbit.

The satellite launched on Wednesday is part of a “super project,” IRGC commander Ali Jafarabadi told state TV Thursday evening, adding: “We have larger satellites with higher orbits.”

This was Jafarabadi’s first media appearance. He is a commander at the IRGC aerospace force.

The mission of the satellite launched on Wednesday is to “reconnoitre,” Jafarabadi said, adding that future missions will include “reconnaissance, communication, and navigation.”

The satellite was launched from Iran’s Central Desert to the Sea of Oman and its signals were received in the north-western city of Tabriz, he said.

