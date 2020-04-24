Rouhani urges Iran military to ‘remain vigilant’ amid US tensions in the Gulf

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called on Iran’s armed forces to seek regional stability while maintaining vigilance and a strong presence, state TV reported, as a war of words escalated with arch-enemy the United States.



The head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that Tehran would destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf, a day after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran over “harassment” of US vessels.

“We must carefully follow strategies ensuring the sustainable stability of the region while maintaining vigilance and authoritative presence in the area,” state TV quoted Rouhani as telling Iran’s defense minister by telephone.

Britain said on Friday Iran’s launch of a military satellite using ballistic missile technology this week was “of significant concern” and inconsistent with a United Nations Security Council resolution.

A 2015 UN resolution “called upon” Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons following an agreement with six world powers to limit its nuclear program.

Read more:

Iran’s launch of military satellite ‘of significant concern,’ says UK

Iran to launch more military satellites: IRGC commander

Iranian satellite launch conducted for ‘military purposes’: US official

Last Update: 17:02 KSA 20:02 - GMT 17:02