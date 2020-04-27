The Arab League said on Monday it would convene an urgent virtual meeting this week to discuss how to galvanize opposition to Israeli plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.
The extraordinary meeting – scheduled for Thursday at the request of the Palestinian leadership –will bring together Arab foreign ministers via video conference, rather than a face-to-face meeting, due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Read more: UN warns Israel not to annex parts of occupied West Bank
The Arab League's deputy secretary Hossam Zaki said the ministers will “discuss in their virtual meeting providing political, legal and financial support to the Palestinian leadership to confront the Israeli plans”.
It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Benny Gantz signed a deal for a unity government that could accelerate the premier's plans to annex parts of the West Bank in the coming months.
Those Israeli plans – while subject to caveats, including the need to maintain “regional stability” and uphold the peace agreement with Jordan–have drawn wide criticism including from the United Nations and the European Union.
Read more: Annexation of occupied West Bank up to Israel: Pompeo
Arab League chief Ahmed Ahmed Aboul Gheit had last week sent a message to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warning against Israel's plans saying they risk “igniting tension in the region”.
He also accused Israel of “exploiting the world's preoccupation with the novel coronavirus to impose a new reality on the ground”.
Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War and has since extended its control by expanding its settlements there.
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a decision regarding the annexation of West Bank territories was up to Israel's new unity government.
Arab League to convene urgent meeting over Israel’s plans to annex Westbank
The Arab League said on Monday it would convene an urgent virtual meeting this week to discuss how to galvanize opposition to Israeli plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 20280 Views Saudi Arabia partially lifts coronavirus curfew nationwide, Mecca lockdown remains
- 8005 Views Coronavirus: Europe moves to ease lockdowns as new death count slows
- 4533 Views Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh sets 13 rules to reopen malls on April 29
- 2356 Views Saudi Arabia abolishes death sentence for convicts who commit crimes as minors
- 1750 Views US CDC confirms six more symptoms for coronavirus
- 1435 Views Lebanon’s PM demands 5 years’ worth of salary from university in dollar wire transfer
- 258472 Views Hoard cash and avoid stock markets as a crash is imminent: Saxo Bank
- 87236 Views Coronavirus: 15 countries left in the world that allegedly have no cases
- 28222 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia revises curfew timings for month of Ramadan
- 25287 Views Coronavirus can stay in a patient’s eyes long after it leaves their nose
- 23674 Views Want to lose weight this Ramadan? Here’s your guide to a healthier, happier month
- 22833 Views Video: Mecca from the skies on the first day of Ramadan amid coronavirus restrictions