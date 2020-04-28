NEWS
Protesters set banks on fire in Lebanon's Tripoli

Lebanese soldiers are seen near a bank on fire during unrest, as an economic crisis brings demonstrations back onto the streets in Tripoli, Lebanon April 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Al Arabiya English Tuesday 28 April 2020
Protests in Lebanon’s Tripoli kicked off again on Tuesday after the funeral of a demonstrator who died as a result of injuries sustained from security forces in last night’s protests.

Banks were largely the target of the new round of protests in Lebanon’s second largest city. Cars were also lit on fire.

The Lebanese Army quickly arrived on the scene, and there have been unconfirmed reports of rubber bullets being fired at protesters, with civilians throwing rocks at security forces in turn.

Following attacks on several banks, the Lebanese Banking Association on Tuesday said that banks in Tripoli would remain closed until security was restored.

Protesters have also gathered again in Martyr's Sqaure in the country's capital Beirut.

Last Update: 13:46 KSA 16:46 - GMT 13:46

