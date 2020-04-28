Protesters set banks on fire in Lebanon's Tripoli

Protests in Lebanon’s Tripoli kicked off again on Tuesday after the funeral of a demonstrator who died as a result of injuries sustained from security forces in last night’s protests.
The Banque Libano Francaise in central Tripoli burnings now #Lebanon #LebanonProtests #لبنان_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/W41FUmn5FN— Finbar Anderson (@andfinbar) April 28, 2020
Violent Protests have destroyed most of Tripoli #Lebanon Banks in last 24 hrs.— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 28, 2020
1 protestor died, 54 Lebanese Army Forces injured. Situation fueled by economic crisis, austerity measures & collapse of Lebanese pound: pic.twitter.com/IA6Ealmo70
