Arab League urges Lebanon to speed up reforms, expresses concern over protests

The League of Arab States urged Lebanon’s government to speed up economic reforms and expressed its concern about the current situation in the country, in a statement by the organization’s Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki on Wednesday.

“The Lebanese government is urged, due to the circumstances, to speed up steps for economic reform and to meet the legitimate demands of the Lebanese people. We have indications that this will happen soon,” he said.

Zaki’s statement came against the backdrop of protests that erupted in Tripoli and spread to other Lebanese cities on Tuesday, as well as the death of a demonstrator in overnight riots on Monday, over growing economic hardship in the country.

“The rapid developments [in Lebanon] and the dangerous escalation in the streets between the masses of demonstrators and the Lebanese army, particularly in Tripoli, are developments that call for serious concern and discomfort,” he added.

The Arab League fears that the recent conflict could lead to “unbearable consequences.”

Lebanon has been experiencing a deep financial crisis since October that has led to the collapse of its currency, soaring inflation, and rising unemployment rates.

