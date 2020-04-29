Iran’s Rouhani accuses US of ‘plot’ against it amid rising tensions in Arabian Gulf

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday told the United States it “should not plot against the Iranian nation every day,” amid fresh tensions between the arch foes in the Arabian Gulf.
I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020
Photos show several Iranian #IRGC vessels approaching US ships in the Arabian Gulf. The #USNavy sent multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio and short blasts from the ships’ horns before the Iranian vessels left an hour later.#Iranhttps://t.co/yX1Rx6nxx7 pic.twitter.com/CMMxSySlf6— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 15, 2020
