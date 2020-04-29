Lebanon's c. bank governor Riad Salameh says there is a campaign against him

Lebanon's under-fire central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Wednesday that there is a coordinated campaign against him and that accusations regarding spending levels were false, the latest comments in an ongoing row over who is to blame for the country's worsening economic crisis.

In a televised speech, Salameh insisted that he had hidden no information from the government and that there is a campaign to blame him. Some government officials have blamed Salameh for the economic crisis which continues to deepen.

On Tuesday night, protesters set banks alight in the northern city of Tripoli, as currency devaluation has led to worsening living conditions in the country.

Developing.

