Ten Egyptian army members were killed or wounded on Thursday when a bomb exploded in an armored vehicle south of Bir al-Abd city in the Northern Sinai region, a military spokesman said in a statement.



He did not specify how many had been killed in the attack, which not immediately claimed by any group. Militants loyal to ISIS are active in the strategic border region.

- Developing

Last Update: 19:21 KSA 22:21 - GMT 19:21