Minor protests break out in Lebanon in third night of unrest, Sidon c. bank torched

Small protests fueled by worsening economic conditions in Lebanon broke out across several cities late on Wednesday, marking a third night of unrest.
Watch: Banks in #Lebanon’s northern city of #Tripoli were left with charred buildings and broken windows following overnight clashes between the army and protesters as anger over a spiraling economic crisis.#LebanonProtestshttps://t.co/38XP5LwosD pic.twitter.com/VzhfdD0JHp— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 29, 2020
Protesters in #Tripoli have begun burning banks as hunger is on the rise. Lebanon's second largest city is one of the poorest areas in the country, and life has become more difficult for many there. Read more here: https://t.co/6gEwad1yh6 pic.twitter.com/Ilpp32UXUH— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 28, 2020
Last Update: 23:03 KSA 02:03 - GMT 23:03