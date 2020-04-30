UAE renews support to Libya's Haftar, calls for UN-supervised solution to end war

The United Arab Emirates called on Thursday on all Libyan parties to commit to the UN-supervised political process to end the war, while at the same time saluting the eastern Libya based-army led by general Khalifa Haftar.
The UAE statement did not comment directly on Haftar's declaration on Monday that his army would take power, ripping up a 2015 political agreement that has been the basis for all international peacemaking efforts.
Read more: Libyan National Army declares pause in operations in Ramadan ceasefire
The UAE “commends the Libyan National Army for conducting anti-terror operations”, a statement by the Emirati Foreign Ministry said, expressing “its categorical rejection of the Turkish military intervention” in support of the rival, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.
The statement expressed the UAE's support for a political solution based on the Berlin conference, calling on “all parties to commit to the political process under the supervision of the United Nations.”
