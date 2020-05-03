NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Iran’s OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili in coma after brain haemorrhage

Iran's OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili is greeted at the OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Algiers. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Sunday 03 May 2020
Text size A A A

Iran’s OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili is in a coma after a “severe brain haemorrhage,” SHANA, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry, reported on Sunday.

He was hospitalized on Friday, SHANA said, without providing any additional details.

Kazempour Ardebili is a key figure in Iran’s oil industry and served as the country’s deputy foreign minister and deputy oil minister in the 1980s. He was ambassador to Japan in the early 1990s, while at the same time serving as OPEC governor.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 19:58 KSA 22:58 - GMT 19:58

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top