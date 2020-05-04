Nasrallah condemns Germany's ban on Hezbollah as bowing to US pressure

The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah on Monday condemned Germany's ban on his group as bowing to US pressure and insisted it was not active in the country.

Germany designated Hezbollah a "Shiite terrorist organization" on Thursday as its security forces raided mosques and associations linked to the group.



In a televised speech, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah called it a "political decision that reflects Germany's submission to America's will and to pleasing Israel".

“When we say we are not active in Germany, we are being 100 percent honest,” said the leader of the Iranian-backed group.



Hezbollah was established in 1982 during the Lebanese civil war and fought a devastating 2006 war with Israel.

The United States and Israel have long designated it a terrorist group and urged allies to follow suit.

Like the European Union, Germany had until now outlawed only Hezbollah's military wing while tolerating its political arm, a major force in the Lebanese parliament.

Nasrallah on Monday said he expected more EU countries to follow Germany's example, even though his movement had ceased activities “across the world, and in Europe especially” several years ago.

Special police investigates the Hezbollah linked Imam Mahdi center in Muenster, western Germany, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP)

He condemned German authorities for raiding mosques and associations linked to the group, saying “there was no need for these barbaric actions”.

He called on the Lebanese government to protect its nationals in Germany.

Don’t surrender blindly to IMF

Hezbollah's leader also hailed the Lebanese government's crisis plan as a “big, important step” and said any talks with the IMF must not blindly surrender the country to terms it cannot bear.



He said the government should be given a chance as it tries to tackle a dire financial and economic crisis.



Nasrallah said local banks had made huge profits over the years and must now step in to help. He urged the government, which signed a request for IMF assistance last week, to find solutions for the weakening local currency and sky-rocketing prices.



