NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

14 Iranian, allied fighters killed in overnight strikes on Syria, says monitor

File photo of Israeli strike near Syria capital.
AFP, Beirut Tuesday 05 May 2020
Text size A A A

Overnight strikes on positions held by Iranian-backed militias and their allies in eastern Syria killed 14 fighters, a war monitor said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the strikes in the desert near the town of Mayadin, which came minutes after Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli strikes over the country's north, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Read more: Syria intercepts Israeli strikes in Aleppo targeting regime, pro-Iran weapons depots

But Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said it was “ikely” that Israel mounted the operation, which killed several Iraqi as well as Iranian fighters.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 09:43 KSA 12:43 - GMT 09:43

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top