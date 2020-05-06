After Germany ban, Amnesty Finland board member defends Hezbollah: Israel is worse

Finnish physicist Syksy Rasanen, a board member of human rights organization Amnesty Finland, took to Twitter to defend Lebanese group Hezbollah after Germany banned it last week, saying that Israel was comparatively worse.
Special police investigates the Hezbollah linked Imam Mahdi center in Muenster, western Germany, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP)
Hezbollah is banned because it "calls for the violent elimination of the State of Israel and questions the right of the State of Israel to exist".— Syksy Räsänen (@SyksyRasanen) May 3, 2020
Replace Israel->Palestine, and this describes most Israeli parties.
Also Syrian islamist rebel groups, which not only called for but fought to bring down the Syrian government were not labeled terrorists by the EU.— Syksy Räsänen (@SyksyRasanen) May 3, 2020
Instead they were supported by European states, in line with official EU policy.
Hi @amnesty, in the rant below your board member in Finland is openly siding with Hezbollah, which has played a key role in murdering 500,000 Syrians. Just FYI. https://t.co/W1ggQKpmek— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) May 4, 2020
The comments (many of them vulgar) on this post are an example of targeted insult campaigns from supporters of Israeli apartheid.— Syksy Räsänen (@SyksyRasanen) May 5, 2020
Although Twitter has made this easier, it is not new: smears, insults and threats have been par for the course for decades. https://t.co/jgMxlBBPjl
Still, this is minor compared to what Palestinian human rights defenders face: they have faced a systematic campaign of imprisonment, torture, (not just character) assassination for decades.— Syksy Räsänen (@SyksyRasanen) May 5, 2020
Lebanon rejects German ban on Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanese group Hezbollah, makes a televised speech. (File photo: AP)
All peace-loving countries need to condemn the terrorist organizations and not give them any direct or indirect assistance— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 30, 2020