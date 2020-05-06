After bizarre coup rumors and ‘fake news’ former Qatar PM tweets raise more questions

Following rumors of an attempted coup in Qatar, later denounced as “fake news,” a cryptic tweet by former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani has brought about renewed questions about just what is happening in the country.

Former government officials, dissident Qatari royals, and social media users have all weighed in on the bizarre events unfolding in the small country. Aircrafts flying overhead drew comment from social media users alongside claims of gunfire and military helicopters overhead, but multiple foreign countries have military presence in Qatar that could be the cause of the noise in the sky.

Most recently, the former prime minister wrote in a tweet, “As I mentioned before I will not answer any polemics, and I want to confirm that I am continuing this policy.” He did not specify which policy he was referring to.

“I am not one of those people that go to others to defend them or attack or to fabricate lies about them from the money of their people. And if anyone wants to complain about me there is no need to complain to others, my higher authority is known,” he added.

Independent Arabia editor-in-chief Adhwan al-Ahmari said in a tweet: “Hamad bin Jassim is telling the Emir of Qatar you are not my higher authority, my higher authority is your father [Hamad bin Khalifa].”

Former Prime Minister Hamad bin Khalifa was deposed from his position in 2013 when his son Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took control of the throne. He was also relieved of his position as head of the Qatar Investment Authority.

It is unclear what is happening in the country, and rumors of a coup have circulated. Authorities have dismissed the rumors as “fake news,” but Qatari dissidents living abroad have said the reports have merit.

Sheikh Saud bin Jassim al-Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family, said that as a Qatari living abroad he is worried about the situation in Qatar.

Footage of gunshots sounding off in the city of al-Wakrah went viral on social media platforms in recent days, which were later revealed to be fake. Social media users claimed the coup was reportedly carried out by the former prime minister in an attempt to overthrow the emir, Sheikh Tamim on Monday night after Sheikh Tamim ordered a corruption investigation against Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim.

“News of gun fire and explosions in Qatar, and of coups and fighter jets circling,” one Twitter user shared alongside a video on the morning of May 4, that later turned out to be fake.

Aircrafts flying overhead the area were also tracked, but Twitter users claim to have heard gun fire and military helicopters overhead.

Sheikh Fahad bin Abdullah al-Thani, a dissident Qatari royal said on his twitter account, “Can the forces of Tamim and his mercenaries shed light on what happened last night in al-Wakrah? Qatar has 3 foreign forces that do not have a joint command and no coordination, and another spark will put our citizens in the face of fire. Opposing forces that threaten each other and this traitor regime will not be able [to escape] unscathed from weapons pointed in its direction.”

The US, Turkey, and France have military presence in Qatar.

Qatari authorities have not made any comment regarding the incident. However, Ambassador to Moscow Fahad bin Mohammed al-Attiyah told a Russian News Agency (TASS) that “this footage is fake news.”

Mona al-Sulaiti, a Qatari dissident living in Egypt said that many social media users in Qatar had been too afraid to post anything about the incident online, but the reports of the attempted coup had merit.

Al-Sulaiti pointed out that Sheikh Tamim’s brother, Joaan bin Hamad, had tweeted a poem in Arabic with a picture of the emir on May 3 that translates to, “They wanted you to fall and they fell at your feet.”

Sheikh Tamim launched an investigation in 2017, after much persuasion from the US, to determine whether Sheikh Hamad’s firms were involved in a corruption scandal over Qatar’s bid to host the World Cup in 2022.

The United States Department of Justice and FIFA have been investigating for years the 2010 bid that granted Qatar the hosting rights to the world’s largest sporting event when Sheikh Hamad was still in government.

On April 6, 2020, the justice department said that Qatari representatives bribed FIFA officials to allow the country to host the World Cup.

