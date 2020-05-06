Iraqi authorities arrest two teenagers who sexually assaulted, killed seven-year-old 

Iraqi police arrested two teenage boys for sexually assaulting and killing a seven-year-old boy in a crime that shook the country, authorities said in a statement on Tuesday night.
Social media uproar
What did this little angel do to die in this brutal way? This always reminds us that humans are the most dangerous being on this earth. 💔💔💔💔#حق_شاهين pic.twitter.com/lXsHItKnC8— ♠️ (@llkhfl) May 3, 2020
#حق_شاهين My heart is full of pain, what is the sin he did to deserve this ?? No one can save this world from this monsters. Nothing describes the pain i feel for this child.— رابعه صـلاح (@rsa_772) May 3, 2020
* the photo was taken before his death* اتمنى ربي ياخذ حقه في الدنيا قبل الآخرة pic.twitter.com/UdHEgaY5yA
Last Update: 09:47 KSA 12:47 - GMT 09:47