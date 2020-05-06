Lebanon recovery plan based on flexible exchange rate: Finance minister

A government plan for getting Lebanon out of a financial crisis is based on a shift to a flexible exchange rate, but in a “coming phase”, and it will continue to operate a currency peg for now, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
The government approved the plan, which entails vast losses in the financial system, last week, announcing it would form the basis of aid negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.
Lebanese police stand outside the entrance of the Association of Banks in downtown Beirut, Lebanon on November 1, 2019. (Reuters)
The Lebanese pound has been pegged at 1,507.5 to the dollar since 1997, and the central bank supplies dollars at this price for the purchase of fuel, medicine and wheat.
However, the pound has lost more than half its value on a parallel market since October, and depositors have largely been shut out of their savings as dollars have become ever more scarce. Inflation, unemployment and poverty have soared.
The officials spoke on Wednesday at a meeting of leaders of Lebanon’s fractious sectarian parties to review the plan.
The plan is based on “a policy of a flexible exchange rate in the coming period, in a gradual and studied way,” Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said.