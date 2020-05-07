Israel’s parliament nominates Netanyahu to form new government

Israel’s parliament formally nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to form a new coalition government even though he faces corruption charges, bringing him closer to securing a fifth term after more than a year of political deadlock.
Seventy-two of the Knesset’s 120 lawmakers signed on to Netanyahu’s candidacy after parliament passed legislation approving details of a power-sharing deal between the premier’s right-wing Likud party and centrist rival Benny Gantz’s Blue and White, a joint statement from the factions said.
On Wednesday, Israel’s Supreme Court approved the coalition agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz, paving the way for a unity government to be sworn in next week.
The country’s top court considered eight separate petitions from opponents of the pact at a hearing this week.
Last Update: 15:36 KSA 18:36 - GMT 15:36