Powerful 4.9 earthquake hits Iran’s capital Tehran, panicked residents flee homes

A powerful earthquake shook the Iranian capital Tehran early Friday, according to state media.

The magnitude 4.9 quake struck in Damavand county in Tehran and was at a depth of seven km (0.6 miles), Iran’s national seismological center said.

In addition to Tehran, the quake was felt in Alborz, Qom, and Qazvin provinces.

Iranians in the capital took to the streets out of fear, according to state media and images shared on social media.

As of around 1:30 am, state media had not reported any casualties or damage.

No damage has been reported so far, the head of Iran's emergency response organization Esmail Najar said, warning that aftershocks remain a possibility.

At least six were killed and more than 300 people were injured the last time an earthquake of a similar magnitude hit Iran, when a 5.8 quake struck northwestern Iran on November 8, 2019.

(Developing story)

