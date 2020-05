Lebanon’s government agreed on a “full closure” of the country for four days, the presidency said as the cabinet met on Tuesday to try to ward off a second wave of coronavirus infections.



The closure starts on Wednesday night.



Authorities have warned of a resurgence in recent days as the number of cases jumped to its highest point in more than a month after the government eased some lockdown restrictions.

For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.

Read more:

Lebanese women with foreign spouses denied coronavirus aid

Coronavirus: Lebanon to screen refugee camp after first case confirmed

Last Update: 12:33 KSA 15:33 - GMT 12:33