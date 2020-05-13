Iran is trying to ‘foment’ terror in the Middle East, says US Secretary Mike Pompeo

Iran is trying to “foment” terror in the Middle East, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.

Pompeo was speaking in Israel, where he is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite concerns over coronavirus.

“Even during this pandemic the Iranians are using the ayatollah regime’s resources to foment terror across the world, even when the people of Iran are struggling so mightily,” Pompeo said.

“It tells you a lot about the soul of those people who lead that country,” he added.

Pompeo's visit comes days after the Iranian navy reported a friendly-fire incident in the Arabian Gulf that killed 19 of its sailors. Tensions between Iran and neighboring countries remain high in the Arabian Gulf following naval showdowns last month.

Read more:

Iranian destroyer attacks Iranian warship during drill, at least 19 dead: Iran TV

US Secretary Pompeo welcomes Iraq govt, extends Iran sanctions waiver

Pompeo to visit Israel to meet coalition government, says State Department

With AFP.

Last Update: 07:39 KSA 10:39 - GMT 07:39