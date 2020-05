Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday described Israeli air strikes in Syria – where his group and Tehran are backing the Damascus regime – as an “imaginary battle” against Iranian troops.

“In Syria there is an imaginary battle that Israel is waging, called ‘not allowing the presence of Iranian military troops in Syria,’” he said, insisting that only “Iranian military advisers and experts,” not fighters, are there.

Read more:

Lebanese women with foreign spouses denied coronavirus aid

Coronavirus: As infections surge, Lebanon fears second wave

Lebanon to enter 4-day closure to prevent second coronavirus wave

Last Update: 15:53 KSA 18:53 - GMT 15:53