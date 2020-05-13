Israeli troops kill Palestinian youth in West Bank clashes, says health ministry

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel.
The health ministry announced that Zaid Qaysia, 15, was “killed by a live bullet in the head fired by the Israeli soldiers in Al-Fawar camp” near Hebron in the southern West Bank, with a further four Palestinians injured during clashes.
The Israeli army said it was checking the reports.
Read more:
Annexation of occupied West Bank up to Israel: Pompeo
Russia: Israel annexing West Bank would undermine prospect of Palestinian state
UN warns Israel not to annex parts of occupied West Bank
Arab League condemns Israel’s plan to extend sovereignty to parts of West Bank
Earlier on Tuesday, an Israeli soldier was killed by a rock hurled by a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, an army spokeswoman told AFP.
A military statement said that the 21-year-old soldier was hit in the head “during operational activity” in the village of Yaabad near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
The spokeswoman said she did not have further details.
Pompeo to meet Netanyahu
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Tel Aviv Wednesday for talks on regional security and Israel’s plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, a pool report said.
Pompeo will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but not US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who is said by an embassy spokesman to be displaying “mild upper respiratory symptoms” although he has tested negative for COVID-19.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 06:53 KSA 09:53 - GMT 06:53