US weighs measures in response to Iran fuel shipment to Venezuela: Reports

The United States is considering measures it could take in response to Iran’s shipment of fuel to crisis-stricken Venezuela, a senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration told Reuters on Thursday.

The United States has a “high degree of certainty” that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government is paying Iran tons of gold for the fuel, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“It is not only unwelcome by the United States but it’s unwelcome by the region, and we’re looking at measures that can be taken,” the official said.

The oil sectors of Iran and Venezuela - members of OPEC that both are deeply at odds with the United States - are under tough US sanctions.

Read more:

Iran’s lucrative crime-terrorism nexus with Venezuela continues amid coronavirus

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The official declined to specify the measures being weighed but said options would be presented to Trump, a fierce critic of the governments of both Iran and Venezuela.

At least one tanker carrying fuel loaded at an Iranian port has set sail for Venezuela, according to vessel tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon on Wednesday, which could help ease an acute scarcity of gasoline in the South American country.

The Iran-flagged medium tanker Clvel earlier on Wednesday passed the Suez Canal after loading fuel at the end of March at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, according to the data.

Venezuela is in desperate need of gasoline and other refined fuel products to keep the country functioning amid an economic collapse that has occurred under the socialist Maduro. It produces crude oil but its infrastructure has been crippled during the economic crisis.

Neither Venezuela’s oil ministry nor state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) responded to requests for comment.

The shipment marks the latest sign of cooperation between Iran and Venezuela.

Starting last month, several flights from Tehran have brought materials to Venezuela to help it restart the catalytic cracking unit at its 310,000 barrel-per-day Cardon refinery, drawing US condemnation.

Venezuela’s 1.3 million-bpd refining network has all but collapsed due to under-investment and lack of maintenance.

Read more:

Desperate for cash and help, Venezuela hands nine tons of gold bars to Iran

Hezbollah supporter, US fugitive Tareck El Aissami appointed Venezuelan oil minister

Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on PDVSA as part of Trump administration efforts to oust Maduro, whose 2018 re-election was considered a sham by most Western countries.

The United States and dozens of other nations recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president last year. But Maduro, who calls Guaido a US puppet, remains in power, backed by Venezuela’s military as well as Russia, China, Cuba and Iran - a growing source of frustration for Trump, according to some US officials.

The United States also maintains punishing sanctions on Iran aimed at containing its regional power in the Middle East, measures that were re-imposed after Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Tehran.

Mahan Air delivered cargoes of “unknown support” to the Venezuelan government, according to Pompeo. (File photo: Reuters)

Four other vessels of the same size as the Clavel, all flagged by Iran and loaded with fuel at or near Bandar Abbas, are about to cross the Atlantic Ocean after passing Suez. They have not yet set their final destinations, data showed.

One of them, the Fortune, appears on a list of tankers scheduled to enter Venezuelan port, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Opposition politicians also said they had received information that all five tankers were heading to Venezuela.

All five are bringing gasoline, according to Samir Madani, co-founder of TankerTrackers.com, a service that tracks oil shipments and storage. Madani said the vessels loaded at Berths 1 and 2 at the Shahid Rajaee port at Bandar Abbas, according to the service’s satellite imagery.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month called on countries to deny overflight rights to Mahan Air, an Iranian airline under US sanctions, which he said delivered cargoes of “unknown support” to the Venezuelan government.

Last Update: 21:34 KSA 00:34 - GMT 21:34