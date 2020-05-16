NEWS
Iran’s OPEC governor dies due to a brain hemorrhage after two weeks in a coma

Iran's OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, center, attends OPEC meeting in Algiers, Algeria, September 23, 2018. (AP)
Reuters, Dubai Saturday 16 May 2020
Iran's OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili has died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Saturday.

"Kazempour Ardebili... passed away in a Tehran hospital a few hours ago," ISNA reported, without providing more details.

Kazempour Ardebili was a key figure in Iran's oil industry and served as the country's deputy foreign minister and deputy oil minister in the 1980s. He was ambassador to Japan in the early 1990s, while at the same time serving as OPEC governor.

