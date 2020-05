China's ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his residence early on Sunday, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

The ambassador had recently transferred to Israel from the Ukraine.

The United States had reportedly asked Israel to distance itself from China, to which the Chinese embassy has said “China-Israel cooperation is win-win in nature, and the projects are market activities based on supply and demand.”

-Developing

Last Update: 08:01 KSA 11:01 - GMT 08:01