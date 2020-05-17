Iran summons ambassador over possible US measures against Venezuela fuel shipment

Iran summoned the Swiss ambassador, who represents US interests in the Islamic Republic, over possible measures America could take against an Iranian fuel shipment to Venezuela, the Mehr news agency reported.



A senior official in US President Donald Trump’s administration told Reuters on Thursday the US was considering measures it could take in response to Iran’s shipment of fuel to crisis-stricken Venezuela.



Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi passed on a message to the ambassador on Sunday warning against any US threat against the Iranian tankers, according to a report on the foreign ministry website.

Last Update: 16:53 KSA 19:53 - GMT 16:53