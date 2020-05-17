Israeli army shoots ‘suspect’ who illegally entered from Lebanon

Israel’s army on Sunday shot and wounded someone who illegally entered the country across the closely-guarded Lebanese border, the military said.
“A short while ago... troops spotted a suspect who crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” it said in a statement, referring to the UN-demarcated border line.
“The suspect was injured from (army) fire and is being evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment in Israel.”
The statement gave no indication of his ethnicity but said “the incident is being looked into.”
Israel and Lebanon are technically at war, with Israel having fought a full-fledged war against Lebanese Hezbollah in 2006.
A United Nations peacekeeping force patrols the “blue line” drawn up to mark Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.
Last Update: 14:28 KSA 17:28 - GMT 14:28