US sanctions China-based company providing services to Iran’s Mahan Air

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned China-based company Shanghai Saint Logistics Ltd for providing sales agent services to Iran’s Mahan Air, the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced in a statement.



The Chinese general sales agent (GSA) company is accused of providing services including freight booking for Mahan Air travel between China and Iran.

Mahan Air allegedly operates charter flights to Venezuela carrying Iranian technicians and equipment, with materials sourced from China, according to the statement.



“The Iranian regime is using Mahan Air to support an illegitimate and corrupt regime in Venezuela, just as it has done for the regime in Syria and for terrorist proxy groups throughout the Middle East,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the statement.



“We will not hesitate to target those entities that continue to maintain commercial relationships with Mahan Air,” he added.

As a result of these sanctions, “all property and interests in property of Shanghai Saint Logistics Limited that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC.”



The treasury office also said any individual who engages with Shanghai Saint Logistics Ltd may be subject to sanctions themselves.



Over the past two years, several governments and companies across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia have severed their ties with Mahan Air, according to statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



“This designation serves as another reminder that companies still providing services for Mahan Air – in the PRC or anywhere else – risk potential US sanctions,” he added.

In 2011, Mahan Air was sanctioned for “providing financial, material, or technological support to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).”



In 2019, the US Department of State designated the airline as “a counter proliferation authority targeting weapons of mass destruction proliferators and their supporters.”

