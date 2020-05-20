Eying Iran, US navy issues warning to stay 100 meters away from its warships

The US Navy on Tuesday issued a warning to mariners to stay 100 meters (yards) away from US warships or risk being “interpreted as a threat and subject to lawful defensive measures.”

Reuters is first to report the new warning, issued in detail in a notice to mariners. It follows a threat by US President Donald Trump last month, in which he instructed the US Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass American vessels.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the new notice to mariners was not a change in the US military’s rules of engagement.

