Iran’s navy will continue ‘regular missions’ in Arabian Gulf: Official 

The Iranian will maintain regular missions in the Arabian Gulf, the ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday, a day after the United States warned mariners there to stay away from US warships.

“The naval units of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will continue their regular missions in accordance with professional principles as in the past,” INSA quoted an unnamed military official as saying.

The US warning to mariners followed US President Donald Trump’s threat last month to fire on any Iranian ships that harass US Navy vessels.

The Bahrain-based US Naval Forces Central Command said in a statement its notice was “designed to enhance safety, minimize ambiguity and reduce the risk of miscalculation”.

It follows an incident last month in which 11 Iranian vessels came close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Arabian Gulf in what the US military called “dangerous and provocative” behavior.

Friction between Tehran and Washington has increased since 2018, when Trump quit Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions on the country that have crippled its economy.

