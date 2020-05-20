Middle East’s MBC ranks in top 20 media companies globally for April 2020

MBC Group entered the top 20 leaderboard for social media video views for April 2020, according to a report by Tubular Labs.

The report found that the group had jumped 13 positions from number 32 to number 19 on the global leaderboard for media and entertainment entities by social media views. Over the month of April, MBC garnered a total of 2.5 billion social media video views, a 58 percent increase from March’s 1.6 billion views.

The top five companies according to the research were The Walt Disney Company, ViacomCBS, Comcast, WarnerMedia, and TheSoul Publishing.

For April, MBC’s positive results were due to major growth across all the platforms tracked by Tubular.

YouTube views grew 37.5 percent and Twitter views grew 53.8 percent. Meanwhile, the group posted even greater growth on Facebook, at 76.6 percent, and on Instagram, at 94.8 percent.

In a statement, MBC said that this growth was a reflection of the peak season and a reflection of MBC’s TV channels performance throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier this month, MBC announced it would be providing free access to its Shahid VIP premium subscription video on demand (SVOD) service to Saudi Arabian telecom provider STC customers for two months.

Many people in the Middle East are turning to video-on-demand (VOD) services like Shahid to provide entertainment as their governments have imposed restrictions on movement aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Shahid was launched in 2009 and already provides access to MBC’s network, including nine live HD channels and a catch-up service.

In January, the service announced a partnership with Disney and Fox to provide the region with shows from both companies, and includes Marvel and Pixar products. The partnerships brought around 3,000 additional hours of entertainment to the streaming platform.

Last Update: 14:00 KSA 17:00 - GMT 14:00