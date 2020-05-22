‘Time for action, not words,’ Lebanon’s Berri tells government

Lebanon’s powerful parliament speaker said on Friday it was time for government action to help citizens grappling with an economic crisis and this could not wait for the outcome of International Monetary Fund negotiations.
Speaker Nabih Berri, head of the Shi’ite Amal Movement, said the Lebanese citizen was worried about “his livelihood, his fate and everything to do with his life and the life of the nation,” which is facing the worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.
“It is time for the government to launch fieldwork away from plans and programs on paper. What is required is actions more than words,” he said.
The currency has lost more than half its value since October amid a liquidity shortage that has largely frozen savers out of their deposits. Inflation and unemployment are soaring.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said there is the risk of a major food crisis and many Lebanese may soon find it hard to afford bread.
