Syria puts temporary travel ban on businessman Rami Makhlouf

A Syrian court has placed a temporary travel ban on prominent businessman Rami Makhlouf, a copy of the court order posted on the Ministry of Justice’s Facebook page showed on Thursday.



Makhlouf, President Bashar al-Assad’s cousin and one of the country’s richest men, has been engaged in a high-profile dispute over funds the government says are owed by his mobile phone company Syriatel.

Makhlouf made a first and rare media appearance earlier this month, contesting recent government measures to seize his assets.

“People are saying there is money I have to pay... We are not playing games. You are our people, our family. Would anyone steal from themselves?” Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf says in a video, giving a glimpse into rifts in the regime’s inner circle. https://t.co/0w8kBTTq6M pic.twitter.com/M0ofZu3rM7 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 2, 2020

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf warns ‘abuse of power’ by security services in new video

Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf releases video, says cousin Assad arresting his employees

Top Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf shows rifts in Regime’s inner circle

Last Update: 20:44 KSA 23:44 - GMT 20:44