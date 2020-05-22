Syria puts temporary travel ban on businessman Rami Makhlouf

A Syrian court has placed a temporary travel ban on prominent businessman Rami Makhlouf, a copy of the court order posted on the Ministry of Justice’s Facebook page showed on Thursday.
Makhlouf, President Bashar al-Assad’s cousin and one of the country’s richest men, has been engaged in a high-profile dispute over funds the government says are owed by his mobile phone company Syriatel.
“People are saying there is money I have to pay... We are not playing games. You are our people, our family. Would anyone steal from themselves?” Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf says in a video, giving a glimpse into rifts in the regime’s inner circle. https://t.co/0w8kBTTq6M pic.twitter.com/M0ofZu3rM7— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 2, 2020
